You can use discount vouches along with Eat Out to Help Out scheme to get extra money off

Many of the country's restaurants will offer the deal through August. Picture: PA

It's possible to actually save way more than the £10 the government intend to cap the scheme at.

It's now been revealed that diners can actually use other codes and vouchers to get more than the £10 off that the Government are handing out.

The Eat Out to Help Out deal put in place by Chancellor Rishi Sunak allows every British resident to get 50 per cent off any meal from participating restaurants, pubs, bars, cafes and so on on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August 2020.

Rishi Sunak put the scheme in place. Picture: Getty

It has been capped at £10 per person, however, all is not lost.

The Chancellor introduced the new half-price scheme in order to get teh hospitality industry back on its feet and customers back spending following the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on many businesses across the UK.

Government advice states restaurants can still run the Eat Out to Help Out promotion alongside other offers, which is great news for those who own discount cards such as Tastecard, or are making the most of their Meerkat Meal 2 for 1.

Eating out is something everyone can now enjoy with a discount. Picture: Getty

Students can also use their UniDAYS or StudentBeans discounts too.

The reason you are able to get more than £10 off is because these external discounts are all applied to your bill, reducing it before the Eat Out to Help Out offer, which means you can get more than £10 off the original cost.