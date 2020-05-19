Breaking News

EasyJet admit to huge cyber-attack in which nine million customers were hacked

EasyJet have been hacked by cyber attackers. Picture: Getty

The airline has just admitted that a "highly sophisticated cyber-attack" has affected millions of their customers.

EasyJet has fallen victim to a large scale cyber attack from hackers, meaning that private data of their customers was accessed and taken.

The company has admitted that a whopping nine million of their customers have been hacked.

They detailed that email addresses and travel details had been stolen as well as a whopping 2,208 of their customers' credit card details being "accessed".

EasyJet said other than those 2,208 people, the passport and credit card details of the rest of the hacked customers were not accessed and that they had closed the online channels affected by the attack.

Many customers were affected. Picture: Getty

It stressed there was no evidence that data had been misused by criminals.

EasyJet has informed the UK's Information Commissioner's Office and is continuing to investigate this breach.

Their statement reads: "There is no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused, however .. we are communicating with the approximately 9 million customers whose travel details were accessed to advise them of protective steps to minimise any risk of potential phishing.

"We're sorry that this has happened, and we would like to reassure customers that we take the safety and security of their information very seriously.

"EasyJet is in the process of contacting the relevant customers directly and affected customers will be notified no later than 26th of May."

