Full list of high street pharmacies in England offering the coronavirus vaccine

Vaccines will be rolled out in pharmacies from today. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Boots and Superdrug are among the high street pharmacies to offer the jab.

High Street pharmacies have now begun to offer the coronavirus vaccine, with six stores across England able to administer the jab from today (Thursday 14 January).

Branches of Boots and Superdrug are among those administering the jab, which have been chosen to help with the government's aim of vaccinating everyone in the four most vulnerable groups identified by the middle of February.

Peter Cast, 87, from Ashtead, receives the vaccine at Superdrug in Guildford. Picture: PA

Currently, those being offered the vaccine are people aged 80 and over, people who live or work in care homes, health and social care workers at high risk.

Find out more about who is being offered the vaccine on the NHS website.

Each of the six pharmacies chosen because of their ability to deliver large volumes of the vaccine and allow for social distancing.

The full list of the first six pharmacies to deliver the vaccine is below:

Andrews Pharmacy in Macclesfield

Cullimore Chemist in Edgware, north London

Woodside Pharmacy in Telford

Appleton Village pharmacy in Widnes

Boots in Halifax

Superdrug in Guildford

Robert Salt, 82, was the first person to receive the vaccine at Andrew's Pharmacy.

He said, according to the Mirror: "I think it's wonderful actually.

"There was a little trepidation but it's good, everything has gone fine today, apart from the weather."

He added that his wife is still waiting to get the vaccine because she is under 80.

Robert Salt, 82, was given the vaccine at Andrews Pharmacy. Picture: PA

"It's a relief from a personal point of view but I've still got the responsibility because my wife's at home and she could be a carrier.

"This last week or two has been really scary with the death rates.

"I'm healthy but you know you're in the age range where you're very vulnerable."The situation with the death rates going up the way they have done is pretty frightening."

Andrew Hodgson, director of Andrew's Pharmacy in Macclesfield, Cheshire, said: "It is probably the biggest single day of my career."

The vaccines are being rolled out from today. Picture: PA

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind. We've set this up in three or four weeks from scratch.

"The whole team is very excited to be part of the rollout.

"It's very important that as many people get vaccinated as possible and I just feel honoured to be part of that process so we can see the end of the pandemic."

NHS England is planning to rollout the vaccine in more than 200 community pharmacies by the end of the month.

