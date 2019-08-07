Instagram down: Users' timelines stop refreshing as app stops working

By Alice Dear

Instagram users have been left questioning the social media platform as their timelines refuse to refresh.

Reports the app had stopped working started around 4pm on Wednesday 7th August.

According to Down Detector, the main issues are with people’s news feeds, as well as viewing Instagram stories and people logging in.

One person commented that their feed and messages won’t update, even though they have notifications.

Other people are experiencing issues loading any content at all online.

One person shared a picture of their blank Instagram story bar, commenting: "Hey

@instagram the feeds and stories of my followings aren't loading. I have a proper Internet connection. Still it is not working. Please fix this issue.”

This comes after there were problems reported with Instagram on the 6th and 5th August.

Instagram are yet to fix the issue.

More details to follow.