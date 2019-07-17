Lottery scratchcards' minimum age to be raised to 18 in new government plans

17 July 2019, 17:21

Lottery scratchcards' minimum age to be raised to 18 in new government plans.
Mared Parry

Mared Parry

The instant win cards are set to have the minimum age raised to 18 - but there is a twist.

The minimum age to play a National Lottery Scratchcard is set to be raised to 18 from the current age, 16 in a new move just announced today as a result of Government plans.

The cards, which can cost anywhere form £1 to £10 can be bought in shops across the country as soon as you hit 16 and offer an 'instant win'.

Scratchcards could soon be under the same restrictions as alcohol and cigarettes
Scratchcards could soon be under the same restrictions as alcohol and cigarettes.

However, things will soon change if the plans follow through and they'll be restricted the same as alcohol and cigarettes.

If passed, the new laws will come in from next year, which has riled some people up.

What's more is that Tory ministers have really set people's blood boiling after admitted that the main National Lottery game would still be available for 16 year olds.

They've been slammed by MPs who don't agree with the decision to only lift the age for parts of the National Lottery.

