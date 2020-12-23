Areas including Sussex, Oxfordshire and Suffolk to move to Tier 4 on Boxing Day

Matt Hancock announced that a number of areas will move to Tier 4 on Boxing Day. Picture: PA

What areas will move into Tier 4 on Boxing Day? The Health Secretary announced a number of changes to the Tiered system to be implemented.

Areas including Sussex, Oxfordshire and Cambridgeshire will move into Tier 4 on 26 December, Matt Hancock announced today.

Speaking at a press conference from Downing Street, the Health Secretary said that the decision had been taken in response to a spike in the highly contagious new variant of coronavirus in those areas.

He announced that Covid cases in the country have risen 57 per cent this week, and that there are currently 1,999 hospital admissions a day - the highest since the mid-April peak.

Matt Hancock announced the changes at a Downing Street press conference this afternoon. Picture: PA

Mr Hancock said: "So against this backdrop of rising infections rising hospitalisations, and rising number of people infected with coronavirus, it is absolutely vital we act.

"We simply cannot have the Christmas that we all yearn for. It’s the social contact that the virus thrives on. So it’s important that we all minimise our social contact as much as possible this Christmas. That will help protect ourselves, our loved ones and the whole country."

He then announced that the following areas in the east, southeast, and southwest of England will be moved into Tier 4:

Areas moving into Tier 4 on Boxing Day

Sussex

Oxfordshire

Suffolk

Norfolk

Cambridgeshire

Parts of Essex currently not in Tier 4

Waverley in Surrey

Hampshire, with the exception of the New Forest

A number of areas will adopt Tier 4 restrictions on Boxing Day. Picture: PA

What are the Tier 4 rules?

Tier 4 restrictions resemble that of a full lockdown.

The 'stay at home' message will apply, and people will only be able to leave home for essential reasons like exercise, medical reasons, food shopping, and to go to work.

People must not leave Tier 4 areas, other than for essential reasons like work, and individuals can only meet one person from another household outdoors.

Those in Tier 4 should work from home if possible, but those who cannot will be able to go to work.

Unlike in the November lockdown, communal worship will be allowed.

People in Tier 4 cannot travel abroad, other than for work purposes.

