Prison bosses applauded after installing photo booth for prisoners and visitors to take group pictures during visits

By Alice Dear

A prison in Nottinghamshire has been highly commended after installing a photo booth into their prison for inmates and their visitors to use.

Privately-run HMP Lowdham Grange Prison in Nottinghamshire have been praised for their “good innovation” after creating a place where prisoners and loved ones can take pictures together during visits.

The photo booth in the prison has been installed to help children of inmates have a better experience visiting their family members.

The photo booth was introduced into the prison in March 2018 and received praise in an inspection report of the prison.

The report read: “There was a photo booth for prisoners and their families to take a group photograph, which was another good innovation."

The prison opened in 1998 and currently holds up to 920 adult men, among which are rapists and murderers.

"Lowdham Grange holds a challenging long-term prisoner population,” Michael Spurr, chief executive of HM Prison & Probation Service explained.

He said that Serco, the prison’s operator, are “committed to improving performance at the prison”, before adding: “We will closely monitor their response to the recommendations in this report."

Serco contract director at Lowdham Grange, Mark Hanson, said: "We are pleased that this report highlights a number of areas of progress, good practice and innovation in the prison, particularly our new violence reduction programme.

"However, we know we have much more to do to address all the recommendations in the report and embed the improvements that we been making in recent months and we are working on these as a matter of urgency."