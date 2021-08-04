First picture of Lilibet Diana: Did Meghan and Harry just share a photograph of their second baby?

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle shared a special video on the Archewell website this week to mark her 40th birthday, and may have revealed the first picture of baby Lilibet Diana at the same time.

Meghan Markle, 40, may have just shared the first glimpse of her and Prince Harry's second child, Lilibet Diana.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared in a video this week which was posted on the Archewell website to mark her 40th birthday, encouraging people to join her campaign helping women back to work following the pandemic.

In the video, also starring Melissa McCarthy, the mother-of-two can be seen sitting in her office video calling the actress to talk about the 40x40 launch, giving us a never-seen-before glimpse inside her and Harry's Santa Barbara home.

And this is where we may have seen a glimpse of baby Lilibet.

Meghan Markle was filmed inside her office in her Santa Barbara home, where she lives with Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet. Picture: Archewell

Meghan Markle could have revealed the first picture of baby Lilibet Diana in this shot. Picture: Archewell

At the start of the video, the camera hovers a moment on Meghan calling Melissa, and in the background you can see a number of baby pictures.

The three-section frame on her desk appears to show three black and white pictures – one of which looks very much like Harry kissing a newborn baby.

Another appears to be Meghan herself holding, what looks like, their son Archie in her arms.

The middle picture appears to show Prince Harry kissing a newborn Lilibet Diana. Picture: Archewell

Behind the three-section frame is a larger framed picture which fans think is also of Archie, who is now two-years-old.

Of course, we don't have a clear look at the images and so we do not know if this is in fact the baby girl.

Whether the pictures star Lilibet or not, Meghan found a way to keep her children close during the video in the form of her diamond necklaces.

Meghan Markle wore two necklaces, each representing the month her children were born. Picture: Archewell

In the footage, Meghan can be seen sitting in a bright and beautifully decorated study, wearing a white vest and a cream jumper wrapped around her shoulders.

Around her neck Meghan wore two necklaces, which at first glance simply look like dainty diamond necklaces, but that actually hold a special and very significant tribute.

Looking closer at the shapes of the diamond necklaces, you can see that they resemble two star constellations - Gemini and Taurus.

These are the star signs of her two children – Archie, who was born on May 6th 2019, and Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 6th 2021.

The necklaces are from an LA based brand called Logan Hollowell, and do not come cheaply at around £1,280 each.