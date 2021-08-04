Meghan pays subtle tribute to Archie and Lilibet with necklace in new video to mark 40th birthday

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle wore two necklaces in the video, each resembling the constellation from the star sign of each of her children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan Markle, 40, marked her birthday today by posting a comical video on her and Prince Harry's website, Archewell, starring Melissa McCarthy.

The Duchess of Sussex joined forces with the Bridesmaids actress to launch a new campaign which encourages people to spend 40 minutes mentoring a woman who is "remobilising back into the workforce".

In the footage, Meghan explains: "Over 2million women in the US alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to Covid. And I think if we all do it, and all commit 40 minutes to an act of service, it can have a ripple effect."

This is the first time the former Suits actress has been seen since she gave birth to Lilibet Diana, her and Harry's second baby.

Meghan Markle wore the necklace by LA jewellers Logan Hollowell. Picture: Archewell

The necklaces are the star constellations for Gemini and Taurus, her children's star signs. Picture: Logan Hollowell

In the footage, Meghan can be seen sitting in a bright and beautifully decorated study, wearing a white vest and a cream jumper wrapped around her shoulders.

Around her neck Meghan wore two necklaces, which at first glance simply look like dainty diamond necklaces, but that actually hold a special and very significant tribute.

Looking closer at the shapes of the diamond necklaces, you can see that they resemble two star constellations - Gemini and Taurus.

Archie was born on May 6 and Lilibet on June 6. Picture: Getty

These are the star signs of her two children – Archie, who was born on May 6th 2019, and Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 6th 2021.

The necklaces are from an LA based brand called Logan Hollowell, and do not come cheaply at around £1,280 each.

Meghan Markle gave people a look inside her office, complete with her beloved dog Bogart. Picture: Archewell

The Queen, Kate Middleton and Prince William all wished Meghan Markle a happy birthday today via their social media accounts.

On the Royal Family's Twitter page, three pictures of Meghan were shared – one with the Queen taken from their first royal engagement together, one with Harry and Archie and another just with her husband.

The caption read: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!"

Melissa McCarthy starred alongside Meghan in the skit to help encourage people to join the campaign. Picture: Archewell

Kate Middleton and Prince William also shared a picture on their social media of Meghan, taken during a royal tour of Africa, with the caption: "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall followed suit, posting a picture of Meghan smiling with the caption: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday."