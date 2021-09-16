How tall is Prince Harry?

Prince Harry is taller than he appears on the cover of Time magazine
Prince Harry is taller than he appears on the cover of Time magazine. Picture: TIME
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As Prince Harry appears on the cover of Time magazine alongside wife Meghan Markle, people have are asking how tall the Prince is in feet and inches.

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, marked the Duke of Sussex's birthday this week by appearing together for the first time on the front of a magazine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who are proud parents to Archie and Lilibet – appeared on the front of Time magazine as they were named among the top 100 most influential people in the world.

On the cover, Meghan stands confidently towards to camera, while Harry stands behind her, slightly perched on a wall.

This angle of the picture has left many people questioning how tall Harry is, and now much taller than Meghan he is.

People were left confused about how tall Harry is due to the composition of the Time cover shot
People were left confused about how tall Harry is due to the composition of the Time cover shot. Picture: TIME

Prince Harry is 1.86 meters tall, which is 6ft 1inch.

Meghan is 1.68 meters tall, which is 5ft 5inches, making Harry six inches taller than his wife.

Meghan and Harry's height difference is more obvious in this shot from the magazine
Meghan and Harry's height difference is more obvious in this shot from the magazine. Picture: TIME

Harry is a similar height to his older brother, William, who is 6ft 2inches.

While the front cover of Time has left Harry looking deceptively short, the pair's real height difference is clear in the two other photographs from the photoshoot.

In one, Meghan and Harry stand together in front of a window frame, wearing coordinating outfits shades of dark green.

In another, the pair can be seen in the same outfits, walking through a beautiful woodland while holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes.

