A school is charging parents £2 to collect confiscated mobile phones

A Leicestershire school is charging parents to return confiscated mobile phones. Picture: GETTY

South Wigston High School is insisting on a £2 charitable donation in return for the confiscated phone.

A Leicestershire school has made headlines after charging parents for the return of their child's confiscated mobile phone.

South Wigston High School's policy claims that phones "will be confiscated and returned to parents only. A £2 contribution to the school's charity will be required for return."

After several parents expressed outrage at the rule, The Department for Education has explained that schools "cannot levy compulsory charges unless being charged for is optional."

One parent told the BBC that the move was "disgusting" and cited the student's journey to and from school as the time when phones are necessary.

The concerned parent explained: "They have to walk home, so why shouldn't she [her daughter] have her phone if it's kept in her bag during the school day?"

However, one parent thought the collection fee policy was "brilliant" because it will deter students from bringing phones to school.

They argued: "Phones should stay at home. Parents should be penalised for allowing their child to take it to school."

The £2 fee goes to charitable causes. Picture: GETTY

Head teacher Susan Webb issued a statement that explained the school's reasoning behind the controversial charge.

It read: "Although we request a £2 charity contribution when parents collect mobile phones, this is voluntary and no parent is made to contribute."

Mrs Webb later told the BBC that the school issues "about two charges" each week and she insisted that the unique policy was "working well."