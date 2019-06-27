Severe winds to hit the south of the UK as heatwave continues

Severe winds are set to hit the south of England. Picture: GETTY

Festival-goers at Glastonbury will be battling strong winds as they dance the weekend away

The UK is set to be hit by severe winds across the south coast today while the heatwave continues.

Warmer conditions arrive after a week of storms, with plenty of sunshine and highs of 28C across most of the country.

However, the south of England will be battling severe winds after gusts are expected to lash down on Devon, Cornwall and Somerset over the next 48 hours.

While the dry and sunny conditions will be a relief for festival-goers at Glastonbury, the wind could wreck havoc with the makeshift accomodation.

Glastonbury festival will be in the direct path of strong winds. Picture: GETTY

Met Office meteorologist, Sophie Yeomans, explained: "Although it's another grey and murky start, the cloud will break up and leave us with hot and sunny conditions as we head into the afternoon...

"In the South West we are expecting strong winds throughout Thursday and Friday, with gusts up to 50 miles an hour in some locations."

There will be less cloud on Thursday morning, with "noticeably higher" temperatures potentially reaching a scorching 32C.

