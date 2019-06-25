Glastonbury weather forecast: Met Office predict scorching 31°C heat

Glastonbury attendees will be treated to very hot weather this weekend. Picture: Getty

Met Office weather forecast for Glastonbury festival 2019: hot weather predicted on Worthy Farm this weekend

After a hiatus last year, Glastonbury Festival is finally back for the first time in two years.

Festival goers have been put through a somewhat tumultuous experience when it comes to weather expectations - with everything from thunderstorms to washouts to heatwaves predicted. But it looks like the latest forecast is here to stay.

Glastonbury Festival starts tomorrow. Picture: Getty

What is the Met Office weather forecast prediction for Glastonbury 2019?

It's excellent news for lucky ticket holders - as it's predicted that there will be a heatwave starting from tomorrow, which is the first day of the festival.

Temperatures in its location of Worthy Farm, Somerset, will reach a whopping 30°C on Friday - and it's been predicted that temperatures could sizzle as high as 35°C later in the week.

Glastonbury Festival takes place this weekend. Picture: Getty

“The sunshine will be hazy, but cloud doesn’t mean people won’t burn – UV levels will be high, so people should take precautions,” a Met Office spokesperson told the Evening Standard.

She advised people to drink plenty of water to cope with humid conditions.

And the Met Office South West spokesperson told the Bristol Post: "Perhaps the odd shower in the far southwest early on Thursday, otherwise dry, increasingly sunny and very warm, perhaps hot in places.

"Slowly clouding over and turning fresher through Saturday."