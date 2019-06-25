Glastonbury weather forecast: Met Office predict scorching 31°C heat

25 June 2019, 11:14

Glastonbury attendees will be treated to very hot weather this weekend
Glastonbury attendees will be treated to very hot weather this weekend. Picture: Getty

Met Office weather forecast for Glastonbury festival 2019: hot weather predicted on Worthy Farm this weekend

After a hiatus last year, Glastonbury Festival is finally back for the first time in two years.

Festival goers have been put through a somewhat tumultuous experience when it comes to weather expectations - with everything from thunderstorms to washouts to heatwaves predicted. But it looks like the latest forecast is here to stay.

Read more: Festival essentials: From wellies and tents to rain macs - we've got you covered

Glastonbury Festival starts tomorrow
Glastonbury Festival starts tomorrow. Picture: Getty

What is the Met Office weather forecast prediction for Glastonbury 2019?

It's excellent news for lucky ticket holders - as it's predicted that there will be a heatwave starting from tomorrow, which is the first day of the festival.

Temperatures in its location of Worthy Farm, Somerset, will reach a whopping 30°C on Friday - and it's been predicted that temperatures could sizzle as high as 35°C later in the week.

Glastonbury Festival takes place this weekend
Glastonbury Festival takes place this weekend. Picture: Getty

“The sunshine will be hazy, but cloud doesn’t mean people won’t burn – UV levels will be high, so people should take precautions,” a Met Office spokesperson told the Evening Standard.

She advised people to drink plenty of water to cope with humid conditions.

And the Met Office South West spokesperson told the Bristol Post: "Perhaps the odd shower in the far southwest early on Thursday, otherwise dry, increasingly sunny and very warm, perhaps hot in places.

"Slowly clouding over and turning fresher through Saturday."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Insurers book seat at Thomas Cook negotiating table

UK & World

A heatwave will arrive in the UK later this week

Heatwave to hit this week after severe flooding causes havoc across the UK
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge has a lookalike... but do you see the similarity?

A mum is convinced her daughter is the spitting image of Princess Charlotte... but what do YOU think?

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island fans spotted a continuity error

Love Island fans spot continuity error in Lucie Donlan meltdown scene

TV & Movies

Scarlett seemed to admit she married her fiancé in this bright pink dress - but later admitted it was a mistake

X Factor's Scarlett Lee 'marries' fiancé in Barbie style dress... but later claims it was her nephew's big day

Celebrities

These multi-purpose products can save you time AND space

These multi-purpose make-up sticks will streamline your beauty routine

Beauty

The 38-year-old presenter shared an adorable summer snap of herself with her 8-year-old daughter.

Holly Willoughby shares rare snap of 'beautiful' daughter Belle

Celebrities

Arabella modelled for the maternity section of ASOS

Love Island’s Arabella Chi models ASOS maternity wear in unearthed photos

TV & Movies

Korean beauty is notoriously innovative... and this body oil is no exception

This egg-based moisturiser is the latest Korean beauty must-have

Beauty