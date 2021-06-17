Christian Eriksen to be fitted with heart-starting device following cardiac arrest

17 June 2021, 14:56

Christian Eriksen will have the device planted in his chest to help regulate his heart rhythm
Christian Eriksen will have the device planted in his chest to help regulate his heart rhythm. Picture: Getty/Instagram-Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen will have the device planted under his skin to help with heart rhythm disturbances.

Christian Eriksen, 29, will be fitted with a heart-starting device after he suffered a cardiac arrest last weekend.

The Danish football player collapsed on the football pitch during Denmark's match against Finland last weekend, the team's first of the Euros.

Christian received CPR from doctors before they got his heart beating again using a defibrillator.

Now, it has been revealed by the football teams doctor, Morten Boesen, that Christian will have a special heart-starting device fitted in his chest.

The footballer will have an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted, something that is now "necessary" due to "rhythm disturbances" in his heart.

An ICD is a small device which is planted under the skin of the patient, with thin wires which are connected to the heart.

The device sends electrical pulses to regulate an abnormal heart rhythm.

In a statement, Morten Boesen said: "Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

"We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy."

This new development comes five days after Christian suffered the medical emergency on the football pitch.

It was just before half time that the midfielder collapsed, to the shock of fans and his teammates.

Medical staff were rushed onto the pitch where they performed CPR on Christian before using the defibrillator, all while his teammates formed a human shield around the player.

Jens Kleinfeld, who treated Eriksen on the pitch, said that around 30 seconds after he was resuscitated, he opened his eyes and was able to converse with the medical professionals.

He said it was a "very moving moment" as the "chances of success are much lower".

