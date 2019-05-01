Study finds coffee and vegetables reduce breast cancer risk

1 May 2019, 15:11 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 15:26

Drinking coffee could reduce risk of cancer
Drinking coffee could reduce risk of cancer. Picture: GETTY

It's good news for caffeine addicts who find themselves craving a coffee at all times...

Drinking coffee can reduce the risk of developing breast cancer, according to a recent survey.

A study carried out by researchers in Spain found that diets rich in phenolic acids - found in coffee - can protect against the risk of post-menopausal breast cancer.

Phenolic acids are also found in a number of plant-based foods, including citrus fruits, oats, rice, blueberries, whole grains and red wine.

11,028 women were asked to record how often they consumed specific foods which contained phenolic acid - and researchers then compared it to a huge database which listed how high in the acid each food item was.

Make sure you get your five-a-day
Make sure you get your five-a-day. Picture: GETTY

The research took 12 years to complete, with 101 cases of breast cancer found out of the 11,028 women surveyed.

Those who had a high intake of coffee, fruits and vegetables had a 65% reduced risk of breast cancer.

Susannah Brown, the acting head of research interpretation at the World Cancer Research Fund, deemed the findings to be "interesting" adding that it "further confirms the importance of consuming a diet high in fruits and vegetables for cancer prevention."

The researchers concluded: "A higher intake of hydroxycinnamic acids especially from chlorogenic acids - present in coffee, fruits and vegetables - was associated with decreased post-menopausal breast cancer risk."

READ MORE: You've been cooking pasta WRONG your whole life

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ruby Walsh retires after winning the Punchestown Gold Cup aboard Kemboy

Sport

Royal baby: Prince Harry trip to Netherlands could hint at due date

UK & World

Hayfever season is here

6 budget friendly ways to beat hay fever symptoms this Spring

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kelly's simple but chic is from a favourite high street store

Kelly Brook's on-air look: Get the Heart presenter's belted playsuit and trainers

Celebrities

The brand new Tarte foundcealer will transform the cosmetics industry

Tarte has launched the 'Foundcealer' - a foundation and concealer hybrid

Lifestyle

The vamped up marble kitchen was done on a tiny budget

Woman revamps her entire kitchen for only £45 using B&Q stickers

Lifestyle

Eric Pollard

Emmerdale spoilers: Eric Pollard to die and leave the soap after 32 years?

TV & Movies

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy

When is Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile out in the UK and who else stars in Zac Efron's new Ted Bundy movie?

TV & Movies

Mrs Hinch This Morning

Pregnant Mrs Hinch still in hospital a week after being admitted with mystery health scare

Celebrities