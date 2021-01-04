UK weather: Snow and ice warnings this week with temperatures set to plunge in ‘bitter cold snap’

The Met Office has warned of freezing temperatures this week as a bitter wind sweeps from the east.

It’s a very cold start to 2021 as parts of England will be gripped by a ‘harsh frost’ this week.

The Met Office issued more warnings for snow and ice over the weekend after days of freezing conditions affected large parts of the country.

The yellow weather warning is in place between the north-east of Scotland and Nottingham until 11am on Monday, with experts warning ice will cause difficult conditions for those travelling to work.

Temperatures will also stay very low, with the whole country failing to climb above 5C.

More snow and ice could be heading for the UK this week. Picture: PA Images

This is due to high pressure to the north of the UK which is said to be dragging air from the east.

And things are only set to get colder through the week, with the cold easterly winds bringing wintry showers and freezing fog particularly in the east.

Meteorologist Alex Burkill told the Metro: “Obviously it’s very cold and it’s going to stay cold through this week.

“Whilst there will be some wintry hazards around, it’s not really until the end of the week until we see any significant snow.”

A spokesman for RAC Breakdown has also warned that driving will be tricky through these extreme weather conditions.

Simon Williams said: “The message for those who have to drive is to adjust their speed according to the conditions and leave extra stopping distance so 2021 doesn’t begin with an unwelcome bump and an insurance claim.

“Snow and ice are by far the toughest driving conditions, so if they can be avoided that’s probably the best policy.’

Bookmaker Coral has now slashed the odds on this winter being the coldest since records began in the UK.

Spokesman John Hill said: "With temperatures continuing to drop, we could be edging towards the coldest winter since records began in the UK," said.

"It's been a chilly start to the month and as a result it is now odds-on that this will be the coldest January ever in this country."

This comes after Loch Glascanoch in the Scottish Highlands saw the mercury drop to -9C on Sunday night.