UK weather: Freezing temperatures to hit Britain as cold snap returns this month

The cold weather is set to return to the UK. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

The Met Office has said temperatures are set to fall in the UK by the end of the week.

Most of us might have been basking in the glorious sunshine over the weekend, but it looks like the cold weather is set to return.

As the sunny spell comes to an abrupt end, the mercury is expected to fall to as low as -1C in some areas by the end of the week.

Unfortunately, this could continue throughout March, with temperatures dropping lower than normal for this time of year.

According to the Met Office, things will stay dry and bright until Wednesday, with their website stating: “Cloudy with showery rain for southern areas Wednesday, this clearing Thursday.

Temperatures will fall in the UK this week. Picture: Getty Images

"Much colder, clearer weather already across the north, then follows southwest late Thursday. Frosts becoming widespread."

A spokesperson added to The Mirror: "Temperatures are likely to remain around average for the time of year, however a short colder spell is likely to occur at the end of next week for a time."

This comes after experts predicted snow could be heading our way next week.

Weather charts from WXCharts suggest there is a 50 per cent chance of snow falling across northern Scotland from March 12, with a 10-25 per cent chance across the rest of the country.

Graham Madge previously told SomersetLive: "A white Easter is more likely than a white Christmas.

"It’s possible that we could get snow in March, in fact, it's more likely we will get snow in March than in December."

Meanwhile, Brits enjoyed 13C sunshine in the south on Sunday and 10C across other parts of the UK.

In the first glimpse of Spring, Wednesday became the hottest day of the year so far with highs of 18C.

A Met Office forecaster told the Daily Star: “Meteorological spring may not begin until Monday but we will have a sneak preview this weekend.

“In fact, following an eventful winter so far, you could say winter goes out on a whimper this weekend.

“Very quiet conditions with high pressure in charge, dry for most, not necessarily sunny everywhere but it will be mild.”

