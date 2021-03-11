UK weather: torrential rain and 70mph winds as Met Office issues warning

The UK is being hit with heavy downpours and strong winds. Picture: PA

UK weather forecast: the strong winds battered England and Wales last night look set to continue today.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place across England and Wales today, with winds expected to reach up to 70mph.

Read more: Royal Mail scam warning issued after millions targeted by text message

The warning is expected to stay in place until 3pm, and it is expected that some parts will also be hit by downpours of rain.

The Met Office has said that there will be 'strong winds' together with 'heavy and blustery showers' which could bring disruption on the road, rail, air and sea transport network.

Winds of up to 70mph are expected. Picture: PA

The warning reads: "Strong and gusty winds are likely to develop on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday across England and Wales.

"Gusts of 50-55 mph are possible inland, especially close to showers.

"Gusts may reach 60-70mph on coasts and hills, especially in the west, before gradually easing on Thursday afternoon."

The Met Office has warned the public to expect torrential downpours today, as well as 'very windy weather'.

It is thought that heavy winds and showers will continue into the weekend, with meteorologist Greg Dewhurst saying: "The weekend is set to have an unsettled start but nothing usual for the time of year.

Read more: Venomous snake found curled up inside teen's asthma inhaler

The weather is expected to continue into the weekend. Picture: PA

"We could see some strong winds during the early hours of Saturday morning and lots of heavy showers around particularly in the west.

"But as we go head into Sunday they should become less frequent and not quite as heavy, so it is an unsettled start but as the weekend goes on the winds will start to ease a little bit."

NOW READ:

Hopes for holidays this year as Greece plans to welcome UK tourists from May