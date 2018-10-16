Airline hires drag queens as air hostesses to celebrate it's first Pride Flight

The unique flight will kickstart World Pride 2019 celebrations. Picture: Virgin Atlantic

The eight-hour jaunt will be staffed entirely by LGBT+ pilots and cabin crew for what promises to be a true celebration of queer culture.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess will host the transatlantic party that will take passengers to New York - the host city for World Pride in 2019.

Previously hosted in Rome, London and Toronto, the annual World Pride event was first organised to give LGBT people who live in countries that ban Pride events a chance to celebrate.

Tituss Burgess will host the transatlantic party. Picture: Virgin Atlantic

Broadway star Tituss Burgess - who will host the Pride Flight - explained: "At a time when we're seeing the rights of minority groups under threat, it is more important than ever we stand up and make our voices heard.

"The LGBT community has made enormous strides over the last 50 years, and I'm so proud to partner with Virgin Holidays and Virgin Atlantic to mark this occasion in style and celebrate the hard-won freedoms from those who came before us."

Virgin Atlantic are recruiting fabulous drag queen's for their World Pride flight to New York. Picture: Virgin Atlantic

Titus - who shot to fame as an acclaimed Broadway star - will keep party-goers entertained in the air with a string of performances down the aisles.

After take off, passengers can look forward to a game of Drag Queen Bingo, a singalong of gay icon Judy Garland's biggest hits, and even some inter-seat speed dating.