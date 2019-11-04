Met Office warns coldest November in NINE YEARS to hit after -4C on Bonfire Night

Temperatures are set to plummet on Guy Fawkes night. Picture: PA

The UK's temperature has been rapidly declining over the past few weeks and it's only set to continue, according to reports.

Today's nippy weather is a sign of what's to follow for the rest of the month in bleak Britain, according to forecasters.

The UK is braced for the coldest November in a whopping nine years, with temperatures predicted to drop to as low as -4C on Guy Fawkes Night, which is tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for today, warning us of heavy rain which is set to pelt parts of the country today.

READ MORE: Warning as 80mph winds and heavy rain hits Britain

They stated: "Rain will become prolonged and heavy at times during Sunday night and well into Monday across eastern Scotland, moving south into southeast Scotland during the day.

"15-25 mm of rain is expected widely, with the most exposed high ground seeing 40-60 mm.

"Strong east to northeasterly winds are also expected, particularly near coasts where gusts of 50 mph are likely during Monday afternoon."

Other forecasts have called the upcoming freezing weather the "Scandinavian Shiver", which is set to pull in sub-zero temperatures from Northern Europe.

Parts of Scotland have a weather warning currently in place. Picture: Met Office

After a few weeks of seriously uncertain weather full of wind, rain and thunderstorms, November will see the temperatures plunge even lower, with an average of between 1C and 3C throughout the month.

Those who are heading out to see the fireworks on November 5th have also been urged to wrap up warm as the average temperature will average around 2C, although there's a chance it could drop to -4C.

The weather is on the decline. Picture: PA

The news comes as this week will be stuck with wintry showers are set to batter Britain throughout the rest of this week, with Scotland facing snow on some of its high ground.

There's also 50mph gusts expected in the South-West, with a spokesperson for the Met Office revealing that mid-November could see more showers in the south of England.

Computer forecast models also point to this November being the coldest since 2010, according to The Weather Outlook.