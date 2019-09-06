Met Office warns Hurricane Dorian will hit Britain NEXT WEEK... after devastating the Bahamas and Florida

Hurricane Dorian WILL be heading to the UK. Picture: Getty

The horrific hurricane is headed for the UK and will bring with it torrential rain and gale force winds.

Hurricane Dorian has absolutely devastated the US and the Caribbean over the past week and it looks like it's headed for Britain, warn the Met Office.

The current death toll in the Bahamas alone is 30 but it's expected to rise even further, and after battering the US, the category five storm is heading over to the UK.

The horrific hurricane has taken many lives in the Bahamas. Picture: PA

The Met Office has warned Brits that we will be pelted by heavy gale force wind and torrential rain over the weekend, as temperatures continue to fall.

However they have added that by the time the weather hits us, it'll be "nothing scary".

Thankfully we won't need to worry too much and will just need to pack our brollies and avoid wearing any floaty dresses.

England and Wales will have cloudy skies throughout today, with Scotland and Northern Ireland experiencing some bright sunshine with light rain and cold breezes.

This weekend, we won't see temperatures hit any higher than 19C, which is disappointing following the 32C heatwaves we've recently experienced.

Brits will be pelted with rain but it's "nothing scary". Picture: Getty

"The Met Office said of Friday's weather:

"A windy day, especially in the north, with a band of cloud and rain moving southeastwards and reaching southern England toward the end of the afternoon.

"Sunny spells and scattered, occasionally heavy, showers follow behind. Feeling cool in the wind."