Met Office warns Hurricane Dorian will hit Britain NEXT WEEK... after devastating the Bahamas and Florida

6 September 2019, 10:54

Hurricane Dorian WILL be heading to the UK
Hurricane Dorian WILL be heading to the UK. Picture: Getty

The horrific hurricane is headed for the UK and will bring with it torrential rain and gale force winds.

Hurricane Dorian has absolutely devastated the US and the Caribbean over the past week and it looks like it's headed for Britain, warn the Met Office.

The current death toll in the Bahamas alone is 30 but it's expected to rise even further, and after battering the US, the category five storm is heading over to the UK.

READ MORE: Hurricane Dorian sets a 'staggering' death toll in the Bahamas

The horrific hurricane has taken many lives in the Bahamas
The horrific hurricane has taken many lives in the Bahamas. Picture: PA

The Met Office has warned Brits that we will be pelted by heavy gale force wind and torrential rain over the weekend, as temperatures continue to fall.

However they have added that by the time the weather hits us, it'll be "nothing scary".

Thankfully we won't need to worry too much and will just need to pack our brollies and avoid wearing any floaty dresses.

England and Wales will have cloudy skies throughout today, with Scotland and Northern Ireland experiencing some bright sunshine with light rain and cold breezes.

This weekend, we won't see temperatures hit any higher than 19C, which is disappointing following the 32C heatwaves we've recently experienced.

Brits will be pelted with rain but it&squot;s "nothing scary"
Brits will be pelted with rain but it's "nothing scary". Picture: Getty

The Met Office said of today's weather: "The Met Office said of Friday's weather:

"A windy day, especially in the north, with a band of cloud and rain moving southeastwards and reaching southern England toward the end of the afternoon.

"Sunny spells and scattered, occasionally heavy, showers follow behind. Feeling cool in the wind."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate Middleton whispered words of encouragement to her daughter as she started her first day at school

The sweet words Kate Middleton whispered to Princess Charlotte on her first school day revealed

Royals

US cash-handling giant Brink's plots raid on £1bn G4S arm

UK & World

Anthony Joshua's team has already identified ideal sparring partners ahead of Andy Ruiz Jr rematch

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Theo Campbell lost sight in one of his eyes during a champagne party in Ibiza

Love Island’s Theo Campbell reveals he had seven stitches in his eye ball after it SPLIT during accident

Celebrities

Expers have issued a warning about car seats (stock image)

Newborns left in car seats for more than 30 minutes can suffocate, parents warned

Lifestyle

Will Emily Atack replace Jamie Laing on Strictly?

Who will replace Jamie Laing on Strictly 2019? Emily Atack rumoured to take over after MIC star's injury

TV & Movies

Motsi Mabuse is the new addition to the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel

Who is Motsi Mabuse? Meet the new Strictly 2019 judge replacing Darcey Bussell

TV & Movies

Here's the most dangerous spiders in the UK

Here’s how to spot the UK’s biting spiders as they invade British homes this season

Lifestyle

The star has hit back at pal Kerry

Katie Price 'furious' with pal Kerry Katona over unkind surgery slurs

Celebrities