Storm Brendan triggers 'danger to life' weather warning as 80mph winds batter Britain

13 January 2020, 15:27 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 15:28

The stormy weather is set to blast the UK over the next two days
The stormy weather is set to blast the UK over the next two days. Picture: Getty

Almost 50,000 people have been left without power due to the dangerous storm.

Storm Brendan has reached Britain and as the 80mph wind storm hits the country, tens of thousands have been left without power as it continues to sweep in.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of high winds across the UK for the next two days, but Ireland will unfortunately be receiving the worst of the lot, with Met Eireann putting out an orange wind warning for the whole country.

A number of schools and nurseries across the Western Isles of Scotland have had to close as a safety measure for the winds, which are set to get worse.

As if that wasn't enough, nearly 50,000 customers have been hit by power cuts in Ireland, report ESB Networks, with major disruptions in Mayo, Kerry and Galway, and it's set to increase.

A spokesman from ESB, Derek Hynes told The Irish Times that approximately 48,000 homes and businesses had suffered from power cuts.

Scotland and Ireland will feel the brunt of the horrible weather
Scotland and Ireland will feel the brunt of the horrible weather. Picture: Getty

The company wrote on Twitter: "We apologise if you have lost power supply during #StormBrendan."

As well as this, a trampoline is causing chaos on the M7 near Limerick, Ireland, with video footage shared on Twitter showing the traffic swerving to avoid the gigantic trampoline, complete with enclosure that had made its way onto the main road.

It isn't the only rogue trampoline on the roads, as another was spotted rolling down the road in Inverness, Scotland, during a similar incident a few days ago.

People are urged to keep a close eye on developing weather reports, and take any items that could be blown away by the heavy gusts indoors.

Latest News

See more Latest News

McLaren reveal F1 car launch date after Lando Norris 'slip'

Bruno Fernandes wants Man Utd move

After five years, police find out who was leaving bundles of cash in village

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The singer is no stranger to being in font of the camera

Watch Love Island star Paige Turley's Britain's Got Talent audition video

TV & Movies

Mike spoke about his football career in the villa tonight

What football team does Love Island's Mike Boateng play for?

TV & Movies

Shaughna showed off her weight loss before entering the Love Island villa

Shaughna Phillips weight loss journey: Before and after Love Island star's shock body transformation

TV & Movies

Ollie Williams is one of the first confirmed Winter Love Island contestants

Who is Ollie Williams? Winter Love Island star's age, background and Instagram name

TV & Movies

Ollie Williams has a huge net worth

What is Ollie Williams’ net worth? Inside the Love Island star’s luxurious life with his own beach

TV & Movies

Connor has joined the winter Love Island line up

Who is Love Island's Connor Durman? Job, age and Instagram details revealed

TV & Movies