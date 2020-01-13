Storm Brendan triggers 'danger to life' weather warning as 80mph winds batter Britain

The stormy weather is set to blast the UK over the next two days. Picture: Getty

Almost 50,000 people have been left without power due to the dangerous storm.

Storm Brendan has reached Britain and as the 80mph wind storm hits the country, tens of thousands have been left without power as it continues to sweep in.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of high winds across the UK for the next two days, but Ireland will unfortunately be receiving the worst of the lot, with Met Eireann putting out an orange wind warning for the whole country.

A number of schools and nurseries across the Western Isles of Scotland have had to close as a safety measure for the winds, which are set to get worse.

As if that wasn't enough, nearly 50,000 customers have been hit by power cuts in Ireland, report ESB Networks, with major disruptions in Mayo, Kerry and Galway, and it's set to increase.

A spokesman from ESB, Derek Hynes told The Irish Times that approximately 48,000 homes and businesses had suffered from power cuts.

Scotland and Ireland will feel the brunt of the horrible weather. Picture: Getty

The company wrote on Twitter: "We apologise if you have lost power supply during #StormBrendan."

As well as this, a trampoline is causing chaos on the M7 near Limerick, Ireland, with video footage shared on Twitter showing the traffic swerving to avoid the gigantic trampoline, complete with enclosure that had made its way onto the main road.

It isn't the only rogue trampoline on the roads, as another was spotted rolling down the road in Inverness, Scotland, during a similar incident a few days ago.

People are urged to keep a close eye on developing weather reports, and take any items that could be blown away by the heavy gusts indoors.