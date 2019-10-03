Weather warning issued as former Hurricane Storm Lorenzo is set to hit the UK today

3 October 2019, 11:34

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Hurricane Lorenzo has downgraded to Storm Lorenzo, and is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK.

The end of the week is set to be a wet and windy one as Storm Lorenzo makes it was through Northern Ireland to the South West of England.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for Thursday between 3:00PM and 10:00PM in Northern Ireland due to “a spell of strong south-easterly winds that may bring some transport disruption later on Thursday.”

They warn there is likely to be delays to road, rail and air and ferry transport, as well as some short term loss of power.

Lorenzo was formerly a Hurricane, but overnight was downgraded to Storm status
Lorenzo was formerly a Hurricane, but overnight was downgraded to Storm status. Picture: Getty

They add: “It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.”

The yellow weather warning continues into Friday for the South West of England.

The weather warning last between 4:00AM in to 4:00PM, and is in place as “strong winds may cause some transport disruption”.

Lorenzo was formerly a Hurricane, but overnight was downgraded to Storm status.

The yellow weather warning continues into Friday for the South West of England
The yellow weather warning continues into Friday for the South West of England. Picture: Getty

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has warned that the storm will have an “unpredictable impact” on Ireland, and warns that flooding and power cuts are likely.

He said: “This weather event will be different in different parts of the country. It’s not one homogenous weather event. People need to pay attention to local conditions and act accordingly.

“This is a national event in terms of being a wind and rain status yellow. Six counties on the west coast, notice that’s orange. This is where our primary concern is, in terms of wave surges and coastal flooding.”

