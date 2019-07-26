Is the heatwave returning or has the hot weather come to an end?

Is the heatwave returning or has the hot weather come to an end? Picture: Getty

By Emma Clarke

The weather has been nothing short of erratic as of late - but is the heatwave really over?

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year, with the mercury hitting a sweltering 38.1C in certain areas.

Not only was the air muggy and close, the heat wreaked havoc with train lines across the country, leaving commuters stranded.

But today, there's more of a chill to the air, after a bout of thunder, lightning and rain swept across Britain.

So what's going on with the weather and is the heatwave over? Here's what the Met Office says...

What's today's weather forecast and what's the temperature in the UK?

According to the Met Office, today will feel much cooler, with temperatures averaging in the mid twenties.

Throughout the day, there will be showers across south Wales and southern England, which will spread northeastwards.

It is expected that areas of the UK will experience more thundery rains as the day progresses, before outbreaks of heavy rain sweep in this evening.

Tonight is expected to be muggy and humid, still.

Is the heatwave over?

Saturday is meant to get warmer, though showers are expected in the northeast and southwest.

From Sunday onward, it is likely that the rain will continue. Though temperatures be will less hot, the silver lining is that it will still be warm next week.