Brits set to swelter with 'longest heatwave in four years'

By Alice Dear

The United Kingdom is expected to bask in sunshine over the next two weeks as temperatures climb to the mid 30s.

Brits are set for the "longest heatwave in four years" over the coming two weeks.

This is according to The Sun, who have reported that if the heatwave lasts for 12 days in a row, it will beat the current record.

Whether it does or doesn't, this will not change the fact that we're in for a sweltering period over the coming days and into next week.

The Met Office have predicted temperatures as high as 35 degrees next week in some areas across the United Kingdom.

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 35 degrees next week. Picture: Getty

This will make the UK hotter than Antigua and the Caribbean, where temperatures are only expected to rise to around 29 degrees.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said on the hot weather: “Forecast models suggest mid-30s temperature highs later next week.

“All eyes are focused on a southerly airstream which could waft additional heat to our shores.”

It has been reported that this could be the longest heatwave in four years. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, meteorologist Alex Deakin explained in the Met Office 10 day trend: "There's going to be a lot of dry and increasingly sunny weather in the next week and a half."

If temperatures do reach 35 degrees next week, it will top the current hottest day of the year so far which was recorded on June 17 at 32.7 degrees.