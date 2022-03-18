UK 'hotter than Malaga' this weekend as Brits bask in 18 degrees and sunshine

18 March 2022, 08:48

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

With the warm weather expected to continue into the weekend, Brits are starting to believe Spring is almost here.

Sunshine and warm temperatures are expected to continue throughout Friday and into the weekend, according to forecasts.

The UK has been treated to clear skies and sunny spells this week, with the peak of the hot weather set to arrive on Friday.

As the weekend gets off to a start, temperatures could reach 18 degrees in some places, making it hotter than Malaga – where they are currently expecting rain.

The forecast appears to show that this gorgeous weather will continue on into the weekend, potentially making it the warmest Saturday and Sunday of the year so far.

It's starting to feel more like Spring as the sunshine accompanies temperatures of up to 18 degrees
It's starting to feel more like Spring as the sunshine accompanies temperatures of up to 18 degrees. Picture: Alamy

And, if we're lucky, the sunshine may be sticking around into next week.

Darren Bett of BBC Weather said in a forecast: "The weather is really settling down, there is going to be a lot of dry weather, probably for the next week or so."

Despite a cold start on Friday, which caused a warning to be put in place for freezing fog across West England and Wales, the temperatures are set to pick up as the day continues.

The Met Office predict highs of 18 degrees in some areas across the UK on Friday
The Met Office predict highs of 18 degrees in some areas across the UK on Friday. Picture: Met Office

Around 3:00PM on Friday, areas in the South of England and across Wales and Northern Ireland will range from 11 degrees to 15 degrees.

Met Office forecaster Clare Nasir explains: "Through the day on Friday plenty of blue sky and plenty of sunshine.

"The sunshine could turn hazy in the west of Scotland as we see more high cloud there and certainly quite a breeze across the Western Isles. Even so everywhere remains dry through the afternoon and that will really help temperatures up very nicely as we head through the middle part of the day.

"Temperatures coming in around 13C or 14C in Scotland or Northern Ireland. However we could see values peaking around 16C or 18C across mid-Wales, down towards the south east of England. That’s the picture on Friday, a bright end to the working week.”

The warm weather and sunshine is expected to continue into the weekend
The warm weather and sunshine is expected to continue into the weekend. Picture: Alamy

While Sunday is expected to feel a little cooler, on Saturday, areas in Wales and Scotland will reach up to 16 degrees, while Northern Ireland and England still look promising with temperatures up to 14 degrees.

