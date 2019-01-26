Dancing on Ice’s Wes Nelson and girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson left ‘inconsolable’ after home is ‘raided by thieves'

The Love Island finalists have reportedly lost thousands of pounds worth of valuables after burglars ransacked their London home

Dancing on Ice star Wes Nelson and girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson have reportedly had thousands of pounds worth of valuables stolen from their home in London.

The Love Island couple are said to be ‘inconsolable’ after their flat was left in ‘utter carnage’ following the alleged raid on the property earlier this week.

The incident is said to have happened on Thursday night while Wes, 20, was rehearsing for his upcoming Dancing on Ice routine and Megan, 24, was out for the evening with her mum.

A source told The Sun: “The entire flat was completely ransacked by thieves.

“They clearly knew exactly what they were looking for because they cleared them out of a huge amount of jewellery and electrical items.

“Megan and Wes are obviously inconsolable, because a lot of their personal items also got taken in the robbery.

“The flat was left in utter carnage.”

The reality stars, who met and fell in love during last summer’s series of Love Island, moved into their first home together just three months ago. They have since shared a string of snaps on social media from inside the love nest.

However the insider revealed the two now wish they hadn’t posted such personal photos on Instagram, saying: “Wes and Megan really regret putting up pictures of the inside of their home, because the robbers could have been watching.”

The terrifying incident comes just 10 days after fellow Love Island star Olivia Attwood and footballer boyfriend Bradley Dack were robbed as they were sleeping.

Olivia revealed the criminals stole two expensive Mercedes cars, Chanel and Louis Vuitton handbags, Rolex watches and a brand new laptop after sneaking into their home while the couple were in bed.

The Celebs Go Dating star admitted the incident has caused her and boyfriend Bradley to look for a new home.