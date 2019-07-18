Young drivers could be BANNED from driving at night under new safety plans

Young motorists could be banned from driving at night in new government plans to improve safety. Picture: Getty

Figures claim one in five motorists are involved in an accident within the FIRST YEAR of passing their test

New drivers could be banned from travelling on the road at night as part of plans to boost safety, the Department for Transport has announced.

Young people behind the wheel in England, Scotland and Wales are likely to be affected by the "graduated licence system", which aims to reduce the number of accidents in the UK, particularly after dark.

The government move comes after figures claim one in five motorists are involved in a crash during their first year with a full licence.

The scheme is set to place restrictions on those who have just passed their test and include not driving at night, as well as a minimum learning period and not driving with passengers under a certain age.

Road Safety Minister Michael Ellis said: "We have some of the safest roads in the world but we are always looking at ways to make them safer.

"Getting a driving licence is exciting for young people, but it can also be daunting as you’re allowed to drive on your own for the first time.

"We want to explore in greater detail how graduated driver licensing, or aspects of it, can help new drivers to stay safe and reduce the number of people killed or injured on our roads."

The scheme is set to place restrictions on those who have just passed their test. Picture: Getty

Despite the positive impact the DfT are expecting the plans to have, the AA have warned these "excessive" safety boundaries could become an "unnecessary burden" on new drivers.

The government is considering how the system might work as part of its Road Safety Action Plan and although prospective plans will be published this Friday, details of how the scheme will actually work won't be available until 2020.

Graduated licensing systems are already up and running in certain areas of the US, Canada and Australia, although the idea has previously been slammed in the UK over concerns young people won't be able to access education and employment freely enough.