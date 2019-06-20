Watch "drunken thug" launch random attack on innocent Sunderland shopworker

WARNING - DISTRESSING CONTENT. This is the moment Scott Wilson, 30, attacked a shop worker in Sunderland with a metal pole.

This is the moment a "drunken thug" launched a random attack on an innocent shop worker in Sunderland. Scott Wilson, 30, has now been jailed for 12 months. WARNING - some viewers may find this footage distressing. #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/QEDFdvU1mm — Heart NE News (@HeartNENews) June 20, 2019

Wilson was drunk when he stumbled in to the One Stop Shop on Harbour View, at around 10.15pm on May 20.

He claimed he'd been the victim of a robbery, before suddenly seeing red.

He became aggressive towards staff asking if they were going to "get the police".

An employee then pressed the panic button, which caused Wilson to launch in to the violent rage.

When police officers arrived they found employee Mark Beveridge lying on the floor with blood around his nose, cuts to his face and a bruised ear. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Following his arrest, in a police interview, Wilson admitted he was intoxicated at the time and said he was “disgusted” by his behaviour.

Wilson, of Kensington Terrace, Gateshead, will now spend a year behind bars.