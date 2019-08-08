Armed Robbery In Lancaster

Members of staff were threatened with knives in the incident.

Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a shop in Lancaster.

It happened at around 9.20pm on Sunday (August 4th) at McColl’s on Barley Cop Lane, when three men entered the store with knives and threatened members of staff. One of the members of staff was hit on the arm with the back of a knife and one was hit over the head.

The men were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

They made off from the shop in a silver Ford Focus, with a quantity of cash, in the direction of the Crematorium.

DI Abigail Finch-Hall, of Lancaster Police, said: “This was a scary incident for the members of staff and we are determined to find those responsible. Nobody should be subjected to an incident such as this, least of all when they’re at work.

“We would now like to speak to anybody who saw all or part of the incident, or believes they may have seen the Ford Focus in the moments before or after it happened. We would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or who has any other information that could help with our enquiries.”