CancerCare & Raiders Team Up

CancerCare have started a campaign called 'Odd Shaped Balls' with Barrow Raiders' rugby league side.

The club will be encouraging men to check themselves for cancer; while the charity's raising awareness of the free support it offers.

One of the main promotional events will be a Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 8, at the Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium in Barrow. Further details will follow closer to the event.

Emma Athersmith, Head of Fundraising for CancerCare, said: “We have established CancerCare as a valuable service in the Barrow and Furness area since we started in this area two years ago.

“It’s now time to further increase the awareness of the services we offer to different parts of the community and we are extremely excited to be working in partnership with the team at Barrow Raiders to help us achieve this.

“The club is at the heart of the community and their ethos matches perfectly with ours. As soon as I met Adele Neale, Sales and Commercial Manager, at our first meeting in January I knew that CancerCare and Barrow Raiders would work well together!”

CancerCare currently has a support centre at Trinity Church in Barrow and is in the process of buying a building on Duke Street in the town which will become its permanent base. The new centre will offer advice, free counselling, aromatherapy, support groups and much more to children and adults.

A spokesperson for Barrow Raiders said: “Our vision includes undertaking vibrant roles in our community and being seen as an asset to Barrow in Furness, locally, nationally and internationally.

“We are delighted to be working with CancerCare for the benefit of our local community Cancer is an issue which affects everyone and we want to help the charity to let local people know about the free support that is available to them.”