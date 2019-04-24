Men Told To Expect Prison Time For Burglary

24 April 2019, 06:17 | Updated: 24 April 2019, 06:20

court

The trio targeted a Lake District tourist attraction

Three men have been told they "must expect" prison sentences for burgling a Lake District business and tourist attraction.
 
Carlisle Crown Court heard that Honister Slate Mine, near Keswick, was broken into several times during December.
 
During a hearing in front of Judge James Adkin, 24-year-old Nathan James Dryden pleaded guilty to three burglary charges. He admitted entering the slate mine as a trespasser on December 4 and the theft of property - including cash and jewellery; and also burglary with intent to steal on December 7.
 
Dryden, of Castlerigg Close, Whitehaven, and another man in the dock, 21-year-old Lewis James Smith, of Latrigg Close, Mirehouse, both admitted burglary of the slate mine, and the theft of cash, on December 31.

A third man also appeared in court alongside the pair. Carl James Nicholson, 26, previously of St Nicholas Avenue, Flimby, admitted a burglary on December 7 at a previous court appearance. He pleaded guilty today to the burglary of a property in the Cockermouth area and the theft of cash and jewellery, on November 22.
 
The case was adjourned until May 7, when the three men - and a fourth who admits the Cockermouth area break-in - are due to be sentenced.
 
Nicholson was remanded in custody, while Dryden and Smith were each granted bail.
 
"They are all serious offences," Judge Adkin told the trio as he adjourned the case. "I'm not making any promises about what your sentences should be.
 
"You must expect custodial sentences."

