Smurf Exhibition Coming To Kendal

The Smurfs are coming to Kendal.

A month-long exhibition about the blue cartoon characters will be on at The Brewery in October.

The Lakes International Comic Art Festival has helped organise it.

"We're thrilled to be presenting this special exhibition," says Festival Director Julie Tait. "The Smurfs are an incredible success story, characters who appeal to many.

"Staging this exhibition further strengthens the Festival's existing bonds with European comics creators and the European comics community."

“The Smurfs are very dear to Belgians' heart and we look forward to sharing their history with everyone interested,” says Josephine Rousseau of Wallonia-Brussels International.