Storm Freya Hits Cumbria

There were hazardous conditions overnight

Storm Freya has battered Britain with gales, heavy rain and snow that caused widespread travel disruption.

Some wet and windy weather is expected to linger into Monday morning as the storm moves into the North Sea.

A yellow warning for wind lifted at 6am after gusts of up to nearly 80mph whipped a large swathe of the country on Sunday, with downed trees and debris causing power cuts and affecting travel.

The Met Office also issued a yellow warning for snow until 2am as heavy falls hit high routes across the Pennines, stranding motorists on the A595 in Cumbria.

At Spadeadam, near the Northumbria border, 6cm (2.4in) of snow was recorded on Sunday night, while Cumbria Police said hazardous conditions were being reported across the county and urged motorists not to travel unless necessary.

One motorist said there was "chaos" on the A595, tweeting: "Shocked at how bad it is! Major problems in Cumbria due to the snow! Very severe."

High winds, which reached 76mph at Mumbles Head on Swansea Bay, caused disruption on the rail network across Wales and the Midlands.

Meanwhile, police forces across England and Wales reported gales had brought down trees and blown branches into roads, blocking some routes for motorists.

The stormy conditions were expected to have eased by rush hour on Monday morning, although some rain and gusty winds and some snow will continue.

More than a dozen flood alerts are in place across the south-west, as well as two flood warnings, ahead of a fresh band of rain.