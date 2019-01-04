Police Investigate Strictly Attack

Police are examining CCTV footage from the Cheshire nightclub where Strictly Star AJ Pritchard and his brother were attacked. AJ and his brother Curtis, who is also a professional dancer, had been partying in Nakatcha nightclub in Nantwich on 27th December when they were assaulted.

24 year old AJ Pritchard received bruising to his face, arms, body and legs while his 22 year old brother Curtis Pritchard was left needing knee surgery.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said the pair and two other men were assaulted by a group of males in the club, on Welsh Row, and were all taken to Leighton Hospital for treatment, but have since been discharged.

Officers are urging anyone with information on the attack to come forward.

Detective Inspector Claire Jesson said: "This was a serious incident and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the people responsible and bring them to justice.

Inquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are currently examining a large amount of CCTV footage from the nightclub and speaking to a number of witnesses who have come forward."

A 20-year-old man from Crewe was arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident but has been released under investigation.

AJ, who came fifth in last year's series of Strictly alongside celebrity partner Lauren Steadman, has said his brother risked his own career to try to shield him from the blows.

Curtis had been due to appear in Dancing With The Stars Ireland this month but will not have recovered from his injuries in time.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting IML 279517, online at www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.