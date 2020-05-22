Join Heart to remember the Manchester Arena Attacks

22 May 2020, 00:01

Tributes left to the victims after the 2017 atrocity
Tributes left to the victims after the 2017 atrocity. Picture: Getty

Tonight Adam Weighell looks back at the events of May 22nd 2017, and how it brought the city of Manchester, and the North West, together.

Tonight from 10pm until 11pm we remember the Manchester Arena attack of 2017, how it brought the city and region together.

The hour-long special programme will reflect on what happened that night and the effects it had on people and the city.

Heart listeners will share their memories of that night, and we will look at the inspiring way people pulled together to come out of it stronger, and how it inspired people to set up charities and fundraisers, showcasing the true grit and community spirit of our region.

We’ll be reflecting on the musical moments it inspired, from huge gigs like One Love Manchester to smaller, intimate performances, and how Oasis' anthem Don’t Look Back In Anger became a song sung at memorials and events.

And at 10:31pm we’ll mark the moment that the bomb went off by joining with the rest of Manchester to play out bells from Manchester Cathedral, never forgetting the victims of that night, but making sure their legacy is one of strength and pulling together.

