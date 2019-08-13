UK weather to turn AUTUMNAL this week as jet streams causes heavy rain and gales

The UK is set to experience autumnal weather this week. Picture: Getty/Met Office

By Alice Dear

The August washout is set to continue as a jet stream from the Atlantic brings in low pressures.

Fears that summer has already ended grow as the UK is set to be drenched in more rain and hit by gales this week.

The Met Office’s weekly forecast predicts showers, cool temperatures and more wet weather.

A jet stream from the south of the UK is bringing cool air in, which is not dissimilar to recent August weather, the Met Office explain.

Met Office’s meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “Once again it’s a week in which we’ll see showers at times, followed by bouts of wet weather, followed by further showers and will always be on the cool side.”

The low pressure will move away from the UK on Thursday, and before more low pressure moves in, we’ll see a slightly more settled day. Picture: Met Office

Earlier in the week, temperatures will range from 18 to 21 degrees across Britain.

On Wednesday, weather will be very unsettled for Wales and the South West of England, with strong winds and more rain.

The low pressure will move away from the UK on Thursday, and before more low pressure moves in, we’ll see a slightly more settled day.

By Friday, weather is said to start feeling more “autumnal”, as “strengthening winds and a spell of rain” hit the UK.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern explained: “Its something you’d expect more in September and October.”

By Friday, weather is said to start feeling more autumnal. Picture: Getty

The weekend doesn’t look any better for those enjoying their summer holidays.

Low pressure will stay around Saturday and Sunday as the showers make their way across the UK from west to east.

There is some uncertainly around the weekend’s weather, as there is potential for heavy rain to collide with jet steams and low pressure, which will cause a very wet Saturday and Sunday.