Plymouth girl paralysed with rare illness

29 January 2019, 12:06 | Updated: 29 January 2019, 12:13

Help's needed for the family of a three-year-old Plymouth girl paralysed by an ultra-rare muscle wasting illness.

Little Chloe Stevenson was suddenly struck down by the extremely serious condition Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) in September 2018. 

The illness affects only one in two million children, it is thought only 28 children in the UK are sufferers. 

She has been in hospital ever since and has no movement in her left hand or arm, and has been generally weakened physically by the illness. 

Her parents, Vanessa Carter and Ross Stevenson, from Derriford, are hoping to raise £10,000 for equipment the NHS does not pay for. 

So far the appeal on the JustGiving page has raised around £3,000. 

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chloe-stevenson15 

Mum Vanessa said; "Chloe needs specialist equipment including a full stimulation body suit to help electrically stimulate the muscles in their daughter's arm and core. 

"And when she leaves hospital she will require specialist therapies too."

