Plymouth navy ship saves 27 in Bay of Biscay

Royal Navy sailors saved the 27 crew of a container ship which turned into a raging inferno off the French coast.

The crew of HMS Argyll spent eight hours saving every soul aboard the Grande America in the Bay of Biscay after the ship’s cargo of containers and cars caught fire.

The frigate – on her way home to Plymouth after nine months away in the Asia-Pacific region – responded to a mayday from the 28,000-tonne merchant ship about 150 miles southwest of Brest: the crew were fighting a losing battle against the flames and were abandoning ship into 5m to 6m seas at night.

When they did, all 27 crammed aboard the lifeboat which smashed into the heavy seas as it launched, damaging the craft which was unable to make headway.

Despite very difficult sea conditions, Argyll succeeded in launching her sea boat which nudged the lifeboat against the frigate’s side so the Grande America’s crew could be brought aboard.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "HMS Argyll’s swift and selfless response to very dangerous situation in difficult conditions undoubtedly saved 27 lives.

"I commend her crew.

"This recue demonstrates that even on the final leg of a challenging nine month deployment to the Far East, the Royal Navy’s sailors remain vigilant and professional at all times."

In the heavy seas, the orange lifeboat was bobbing around like a cork in a bathtub.

The conditions were horrendous – the vessels were rolling at 30 degrees which made it extremely hairy getting the sailors safely on board.

Royal Marines were on the ropes hauling people up, the sea boat was pushing the lifeboat against Argyll.

The 27 sailors rescued are being taken to the French port of Brest.

Lt Cdr Tetchner said none suffered life-threatening injuries but some would require hospital treatment and all were stunned by their ordeal. “It was pretty awful for them – they’d had to fight a fire in dreadful seas.

Every one of them suffered smoke inhalation.

Then they faced the prospect of abandoning ship and then their lifeboat failed.

It was pretty awful all round and they were shocked. “You see container ships like this every day when you’re sailing around the world.

"What you do not see is one in flames – it was a dreadful sight.”

MV Grande America was still aflame when Argyll left the merchant ship around 5am; the Italian-registered vessel had been bound for Casablanca from Hamburg when the fire broke out at 8pm yesterday.