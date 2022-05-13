Dirty Mother Pukka: Sophie Walker joins Anna Whitehouse for episode 12

Sophie Walker joined Anna for this week's episode of Dirty Mother Pukka.

Sophie Walker was Anna Whitehouse's 12th guest in season three of Dirty Mother Pukka.

Dirty Mother Pukka is back for season three, and the new series has seen Anna Whitehouse and her co-host Polly Hazlewood welcome some incredible guests.

The podcast has been described by Anna as 'feminism with a side of filth' that shows the '360 degrees of women'.

The synopsis reads: "This is where women turn up, show up and be themselves. Women who stand up in the House of Commons and love a Jilly Cooper novel. Women who are tired of being compartmentalised and boxed up. Think feminism with a side of Mills & Boon filth."

Previous guests have included Myleene Klass, Stella Creasy, Cherry Healey, and Rachel Riley - and she was this week joined by Sophie Walker.

Sophie is the former leader of the Women's Equality Party, and she speaks to Anna about She the challenges of being a woman leader of a political party during such a divisive period; from online hate to why she needed to enter an interview through the backdoor to avoid potential confrontation. She also discusses the basic changes we need for make society fairer for women.

Listen to Sophie's episode on Global Player now.