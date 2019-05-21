Don't Tell Your Mum episode 1: Co-sleeping, Dadsnet shaming and forgiveness

21 May 2019, 12:14 | Updated: 21 May 2019, 12:30

Don't Tell Your Mum is a hilarious new podcast showing family life through a dad's perspective
Join London Heart's JK and his friend Al as they tackle fatherhood in all its forms.

From the serious to the ridiculous, they discuss every aspect of being a dad and hear some incredible stories from celebrity fathers and guest dads.

In episode one, which will be released on May 22, they talk about the advantages and considerations around co-sleeping.

They take five to blow off steam about how annoying kids can be and read out your stories from the Dadsnet and join a shamed fellow dad in the confessional to decide whether he can be forgiven.

For new episodes of Don't Tell Your Mum, subscribe now!

Listen to Don't Tell Your Mum

