Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 35

23 April 2019, 10:59

Regular listeners of Zoe and Anna's Heart show will know that nothing's off limits
Regular listeners of Zoe and Anna's Heart show will know that nothing's off limits. Picture: Heart

Sexy selfies and terrible sexual experiences are on the table this week.

What goes "PLAT PLAT PLAT PLAT PLAT PLAT" really quickly? No, not a frog running on it's hind legs, but Zoe's worst ever sexual experience.

PLUS, the girls rate each others sexy selfie attempts, but which part of Anna resembles a digestive biscuit?

Answer inside.

Listen to Ellie and Anna Have Issues

Ever since they joined the Heart family, Sundays have been upgraded from worst day of the week to the ultimate girls' night in.

Regular listeners of Zoe and Anna's Heart show will know that nothing's off limits - and now you'll be able to enjoy even more of our 30-something presenters' observations, struggles and musings from the last seven days. 

Dating, sex, to family matters, fashion disasters and those little things you notice and need to tell someone, Heart's very own dynamic duo don't hold back

And now you won't have to wait until Sundays to get your E&A fix, Heart's new podcast lets you catch up with the girls whenever you want.

Whether you're commuting, tackling a Herculean pile of 'adulting', or just trying to drone out the sound of your colleagues, Ellie and Anna have got your back. 

Don't forget that each week's podcast will also feature new extra content that was simply too rude for radio... subscribe now and don't miss out.

Click here to subscribe now on iTunes

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Trending on Heart

The 'tap out' game causes children to hurt each other for fun

Mum warns parents over dangerous 'tap out' game played by children

Lifestyle

Paramedics have spoken on the benefits of leaving emergency info on a baby car chair

Paramedic explains why every parent should pin a note to their child’s car seat

Lifestyle

Mr Potato Head will appear in the upcoming Toy Story film

How Toy Story 4 will pay tribute to the late Mr Potato Head actor Don Rickles

TV & Movies

Ken Barlow was furious after receiving the dog fouling fine

Coronation Street viewers spot ‘bank holiday’ blunder

TV & Movies

Peter Kay has been posing for pictures with fans on a tram in Blackpool

Peter Kay spotted for the first time in A YEAR as he poses with fans in Blackpool

Celebrities

The mum has shared a simple hack to easing her baby's cold using ingredients most of us already have in the pantry (stock image)

Mum claims that she 'cured baby's cold' using onion and sugar recipe

Lifestyle