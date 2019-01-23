Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 19

Ep 19: The Christmas Party Show!

Zoe and Anna are joined by special guest Giovanna Fletcher to chat about opening gifts of sexy lingerie in front of your parents and how on earth more babies are conceived over the festive season when there’s so much to do and so many family members to look after or entertain.

The functional ‘in and out’ seems like the best way to go.

Zoe and Anna find a survey about a ‘typical’ Christmas day, and Ellie calls in to talk about maternity leave.

Ever since they joined the Heart family, Sundays have been upgraded from worst day of the week to the ultimate girls' night in.

Regular listeners of Zoe and Anna's Heart show will know that nothing's off limits - and now you'll be able to enjoy even more of our 30-something presenters' observations, struggles and musings from the last seven days.

Dating, sex, to family matters, fashion disasters and those little things you notice and need to tell someone, Heart's very own dynamic duo don't hold back.

And now you won't have to wait until Sundays to get your E&A fix, Heart's new podcast lets you catch up with the girls whenever you want.

Whether you're commuting, tackling a Herculean pile of 'adulting', or just trying to drone out the sound of your colleagues, Ellie and Anna have got your back.

Don't forget that each week's podcast will also feature new extra content that was simply too rude for radio... subscribe now and don't miss out.

Click here to subscribe now on iTunes.

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts.