Heart Showbiz Hub podcast: Getting awkward with celebrities

1 June 2020, 15:29

Join Ashley Roberts for another weekly dose of showbiz
Join Ashley Roberts for another weekly dose of showbiz. Picture: Heart

Heart’s Showbiz Team are back with another beauty of an episode packed full of showbiz goodness.

Ashley Roberts and co-presenters, Faye and Charlie have turned this week's Industry Myth Buster on its head.

You may be used to them having awkward moments with celebs… but when have celebs been awkward with them?

Ashley tells us about being invited into Paris Hilton’s bedroom, Justin Timberlake nearly broke Charlie’s toe and Richard Branson gave Faye an awkward kiss.

Nice to know that it’s not just us who have those weird out-of-body moments with people!

Charlie’s lockdown hobby of spying on Jude Law in North London continues. Not content with spotting him in her local grocery store and chasing him down the road, she’s clocked him in the bakers, even managing to take a photo of him from behind. Where will she spot him next?

The team also chat about what they’ve been watching this week. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is released on Disney + on 5th June, and Faye reminisces about the time she interviewed Chiwetel Ejiofor and Ed Skrein who play Dark Fey in the film and they told her the secret to flying like a fairy - clench your bum cheeks!

Amanda Holden and daughter Hollie interview Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning!

Amanda Holden and her Maleficent super-fan daughter Hollie interview Angelina Jolie. and Elle Fanning about the new incredible #Maleficent movie! ❤️🎬👏

Posted by Heart on Wednesday, 16 October 2019

Let us know if there’s anything you’d like to know about the crazy world of showbiz – use the hashtag #IndustryMythBuster, and tweet us @thisisheart 

Heart Showbiz Hub podcast is out every Monday.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Press play on the player below

Trending on Heart

Pontins will reopen in July

Pontins to reopen on July 6 - but without entertainment or activities

Lifestyle

This hack could help keep flies out your kitchen (stock image)

Woman shares genius hack that keeps flies out the kitchen

Lifestyle

Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day

Father's Day gift guide: What to buy your sporty, techie and fashionable dad this year

Lifestyle

The pool will be in stores from this Sunday

Lidl is selling a 12ft swimming pool for just £100

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to anyone considering taking a mortgage holiday

Martin Lewis issues warning to those who are considering taking mortgage holidays

TV & Movies

Primark will reopen some of their stores in England following weeks of lockdown

Primark to reopen 153 stores across England on June 15

Lifestyle