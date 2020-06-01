Heart Showbiz Hub podcast: Getting awkward with celebrities

Ashley Roberts for another weekly dose of showbiz.

Heart’s Showbiz Team are back with another beauty of an episode packed full of showbiz goodness.

Ashley Roberts and co-presenters, Faye and Charlie have turned this week's Industry Myth Buster on its head.

You may be used to them having awkward moments with celebs… but when have celebs been awkward with them?

Ashley tells us about being invited into Paris Hilton’s bedroom, Justin Timberlake nearly broke Charlie’s toe and Richard Branson gave Faye an awkward kiss.

Nice to know that it’s not just us who have those weird out-of-body moments with people!

Charlie’s lockdown hobby of spying on Jude Law in North London continues. Not content with spotting him in her local grocery store and chasing him down the road, she’s clocked him in the bakers, even managing to take a photo of him from behind. Where will she spot him next?

The team also chat about what they’ve been watching this week. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is released on Disney + on 5th June, and Faye reminisces about the time she interviewed Chiwetel Ejiofor and Ed Skrein who play Dark Fey in the film and they told her the secret to flying like a fairy - clench your bum cheeks!

Amanda Holden and daughter Hollie interview Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning! Amanda Holden and her Maleficent super-fan daughter Hollie interview Angelina Jolie. and Elle Fanning about the new incredible #Maleficent movie! ❤️🎬👏 Posted by Heart on Wednesday, 16 October 2019

