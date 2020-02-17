Hey Diddle Diddle with Floella Benjamin will delight parents and young children

17 February 2020, 00:01

It's time for Floella Benjamin to enthral and delight a whole new generation of children with her nursery rhymes
It's time for Floella Benjamin to enthral and delight a whole new generation of children with her nursery rhymes. Picture: Heart

Kids and adults will love Floella Benjamin's new nursery rhymes podcast.

Floella Benjamin is a household favourite for many adults who spent their early years watching her on Playschool in the 1970s and 80’s.

Now their children can have the same joyful experience and listen to Floella bring favourite nursery rhymes to life.

Each episode features a unique look at the story and music behind the the classic rhymes with exclusive interviews with the nursery rhyme stars! 

Trending on Heart

Simon Thomas' incredible empathy makes him a thoughtful and engaging host

Simon Thomas shares stories of adversity and grief in his new podcast Life Interrupted
Phillip Schofield was visibly upset on tonight's Dancing On Ice

Phillip Schofield cries as Holly Willoughby pleads for 'kindness' during Dancing On Ice tribute to Caroline Flack

Dancing On Ice 2020

Love Island will not air tonight following the death of Caroline Flack

ITV confirm Love Island will not air tonight following tragic death of Caroline Flack

TV & Movies

Hamish Gaman will not appear on tonight's episode of Dancing On Ice

'Vulnerable' Hamish Gaman pulls out of tonight's Dancing One Ice and claims someone is 'trying to destroy' his reputation

Dancing On Ice 2020

Kate Middleton has spoken openly about her experience of motherhood

Kate Middleton opens up about 'mum guilt' in revealing podcast interview with Giovanna Fletcher

Lifestyle