Hey Diddle Diddle with Floella Benjamin will delight parents and young children

It's time for Floella Benjamin to enthral and delight a whole new generation of children with her nursery rhymes. Picture: Heart

Kids and adults will love Floella Benjamin's new nursery rhymes podcast.

Floella Benjamin is a household favourite for many adults who spent their early years watching her on Playschool in the 1970s and 80’s.

Now their children can have the same joyful experience and listen to Floella bring favourite nursery rhymes to life.

Each episode features a unique look at the story and music behind the the classic rhymes with exclusive interviews with the nursery rhyme stars!

