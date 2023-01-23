Hairstylist to the stars Jonathan Andrew launches new podcast This Is Not What I Asked For

23 January 2023, 15:06

Jonathan Andrew launches new podcast This Is Not What I Asked For
Picture: Global

This is Not What I Asked For with Jonathan Andrew sees the multi-award-winning celebrity hairstylist invite his guests to take discuss life, and their 'greatest hairstyles of all time'.

Jonathan Andrew has launched a brand new podcast on Global Player called ‘This is Not What I Asked For’.

The multi-award-winning celebrity hairstylist knows a thing or two about hair, and in his new series he invites his guests to take a seat in front of him.

From teenage perms and mullets to bleached crops and bowl cuts, in each episode, Jonathan will take his guest on a journey through time sparked by looking at old photos of their hairstyles.

Listen to This Is Not What I Asked For on Global Player now

Emulating the fun conversations that happen between Jonathan and his clients over the course of a styling appointment.

Jonathan Andrew launches new podcast This Is Not What I Asked For
Picture: Global

And you never know what’s going to happen when you sit down in the chair... so get ready to hear celebrity stories like you’ve never heard them before.

For Season 1 you can listen to Jonathan chatting with the likes of Jamie Redknapp, Romesh Ranganathan, Joel Dommett, Pete Wicks and Maisie Adam and many more…

Jonathan himself has had 12 years experience in the hairdressing business and his incredible work has gained him the title ‘Best Men’s Hairdresser’ and ‘Male Grooming Specialist’.

He also has a long list of celebrity clients, including the likes of Jamie Redknapp, Joel Dommett and football star Mason Mount.

Listen to This Is Not What I Asked For on Global Player
Picture: Global

This Is Not What I Asked For full bio:

When you sit in a stylist’s chair you never know what you’re going to talk about, so get ready to hear celebrity stories like you’ve never heard them before.

One of the most sought-after celebrity hairstylists Jonathan Andrew is releasing a brand new Global Original Podcast, where he’ll be inviting his illustrious guests to take a seat, discuss life, and their “greatest” hairstyles of all time.

For Season 1 we’ve got Jamie Redknapp, Romesh Ranganathan, Joel Dommett, Pete Wicks, Shxts n Gigs, Maisie Adam and many more…

