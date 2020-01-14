Get the latest beauty news and interviews with The Outspoken Beauty podcast

Join Nicola Bonn as she meets some of the most influential people in the beauty market
Join Nicola Bonn as she meets some of the most inspirational people in the beauty industry.

Voted one of the Top 10 Podcasts of 2018 by Harpers Bazaar, Outspoken Beauty is the UK's most honest, straight talking beauty podcast featuring interviews with an array of celebrities, editors and influencers in the beauty industry.

Hosted by beauty editor and broadcaster Nicola Bonn, expect fierce debate, candidness and the very best product recommendations.

