Paul McKenna's Positivity Podcast: Three special episodes to help survive the coronavirus crisis

Paul McKenna is back with some special podcasts to help you cope with the current unease. Picture: Global / Getty

With so much uncertainty and change, it's perfectly understandable if you are feeling anxious about life. That's why world renowned hypnotist Paul McKenna has stepped in to help.

The Positivity Podcast is dedicated to helping you stay positive - and right now, host Paul McKenna knows that that is more important - but more challenging - than ever.

That's why he has recorded three special episodes focusing on how to manage stress, get a good night's sleep, and maintain happy relationships in these troubling and uncertain times.

All of the podcasts are available via Global Player, or globalplayer.com

Control Stress

This is one of three special new Positivity Podcasts to help you stay positive at this challenging time. They include powerful techniques that you can use to help you control stress and reduce anxiety.

Deep Sleep

This is one of three special new Positivity Podcasts to help you stay positive at this challenging time.

They include powerful techniques that you can use to help you to overcome insomnia and to have refreshing nights of deep slumber.

Happy Relationships

This is one of three special new Positivity Podcasts to help you stay positive at this challenging time. They include powerful techniques that you to stay happy in your relationship whatever the challenges.

