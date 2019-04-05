RunPod episode 2: Ben Shephard once considered asking to use a stranger's loo during a run

5 April 2019, 12:23 | Updated: 5 April 2019, 12:25

Jenni Falconer has put her passion for running in a podcast
Jenni Falconer has put her passion for running in a podcast. Picture: Heart

Jenni Falconer speaks to Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard for episode 2 of RunPod.

Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard once considered knocking on a stranger’s door to use their toilet.

The 44-year-old was special guest on the second episode of Jenni Falconer’s RunPod podcast - and shared a hilarious anecdote about once being busting for the loo when on a run.

Jenni is joined by her old friend Ben Shephard
Jenni is joined by her old friend Ben Shephard. Picture: Heart

Speaking about how marathon champ Paula Radcliffe has been caught short while in the middle of a race, he admitted that he has been in a similar predicament.

Read more: Peter Andre speaks to Jenni Falconer about his love of running

He said: “When I ran the Reading half marathon I needed the go so badly I almost knocked on the door of a random house to ask to use their loo.”

Ben also shares how he fell in love with running, why a Dr. Pepper can sometimes be the best running buddy, and how he manages to maintain his hobby even though he gets up for work at 3:30am.

Hear Ben's full interview on RunPod, available now.

To listen on iOs: Download and listen on Global Player and Apple store

To listen on Android: Download and listen on Google podcasts

Listen to RunPod

Trending on Heart

London Celebrity Sightings - March 5, 2019

Holly and Phil will be replaced by Emily Attak and John Barrowman during their break from This Morning

TV & Movies

The 'consent condoms' are currently available in Argentina

You can now buy 'consent condoms' that can only be opened by two people

Lifestyle

Sean Slater is returning to EastEnders

Sean Slater to return to EastEnders as mum Jean battles cancer

TV & Movies

The couple have been blasted for their 'cruel' prank

YouTuber parents blasted for telling their six-year-old daughter they'd given away the dog then filming her cry

Lifestyle

Holly and Stacey were quizzed on their sex lives in last night's episode

Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon shock Celebrity Juice viewers with VERY x-rated sex confession

Celebrities

Danny Dyer has starred as Mick Carter on EastEnders since 2013

Danny Dyer wants breast reduction surgery to get rid of "man boobs"

Showbiz