RunPod episode 2: Ben Shephard once considered asking to use a stranger's loo during a run

Jenni Falconer speaks to Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard for episode 2 of RunPod.

Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard once considered knocking on a stranger’s door to use their toilet.

The 44-year-old was special guest on the second episode of Jenni Falconer’s RunPod podcast - and shared a hilarious anecdote about once being busting for the loo when on a run.

Speaking about how marathon champ Paula Radcliffe has been caught short while in the middle of a race, he admitted that he has been in a similar predicament.

My brilliant friend @Jennifalconer has her own podcast so we sat down for a chat which was supposed to be about running......but was mostly about running based loo accidents, and the trauma of lycra based flashing incidents!! 😳🍆🤣🏃🏻‍♂️🏃‍♀️Have a listen! https://t.co/7LzjRT2whF — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) April 5, 2019

He said: “When I ran the Reading half marathon I needed the go so badly I almost knocked on the door of a random house to ask to use their loo.”

Ben also shares how he fell in love with running, why a Dr. Pepper can sometimes be the best running buddy, and how he manages to maintain his hobby even though he gets up for work at 3:30am.

Hear Ben's full interview on RunPod, available now.

