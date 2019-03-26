RunPod: Don't miss Jenni Falconer's new running podcast

Jenni Falconer will be speaking to celebs about their love of running. Picture: Heart

In this new podcast series, Jenni Falconer welcomes special guests who share her passion for running.

Jenni Falconer is a dedicated runner, and now she's channelling her enthusiasm for the sport in to a brand new podcast.

RunPod will see the Heart presenter meet a selection of celebs who also love nothing more than pulling on their trainers and pounding the pavement.

Together they’ll discuss the challenge, reward and sometimes obsession of going for a run, whilst asking what drives them to do, why some catch the bug more than others, and how it can transform the lives of those who do it.

Along the way, you'll hear top training tips, monumental mistakes and some inspirational stories.

So, whether you’re a seasoned marathoner, treadmill trainer, fitness guru or simply putting off that Sunday jog, Jenni's RunPod is here for you.